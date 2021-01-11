Snowfall brings joy to families in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – While the snow provided some challenges in the ArkLaTex it also provided some fun for families.

“This has been the best fun so far, not a lot of people here, nice. This little man going down on that stand-up board all by himself,” said Alex Hawbaker, who played out in the snow.

“I didn’t believe it for a little while, but when I saw it I was happy,” said John Foster, who went sledding downhills on Clyde Fant.

“I was happy I didn’t know it was going to snow while I was out, but it happened,” said Mason Lee, who went sledding downhills on Clyde Fant

And the snow brought many people outside in Shreveport-Bossier.

“It’s a welcomed distraction from some of the recent kind of negative stuff in the news lately so,” said Jeffrey Foster, playing in the snow.

“Away from the devices, cell phones, Twitter, twitch all those good things, it’s nice to get out and see society and see people, so yeah we stayed couped up a little too long and now we’re enjoying,” said Hawbaker.

The snow day caused many closures around the area for roadways, businesses and schools.

“To be honest with you I chose not to go in and enjoy it. You only live once and you only get this so many times in Shreveport so you got to seize the moment.”

“It was nice to stay at home for something good. Something fun and joyful,” said Linsie Foster, mother of John Foster.

Alex Hawbaker and his son Mason are making the most of the snow before it melts.

“Well for us we are from South Carolina so, we are a little more familiar with the snow and we are used to chasing down the storm wherever it is to go have. This is, your only young once so you got to enjoy it while you can and make memories for the little one it’s how we grew up and it’s how I want them to grow up,” said Hawbaker.