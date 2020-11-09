SNSB Playmakers in the Community: Logan Wilkerson, Jeb Spinney, and Jake Standre|Haughton Football

HAUGHTON, La (KTAL/ KMSS) – Every week we highlight a local athlete for their efforts off the playing field. This week we recognize Playmakers in the Community, all Senior football players for the Haughton Buccaneers. These players coach nine- and ten-year-old’s on a flag football team in their spare time. Their hope? To spread the love of Christ and the love of football to the next generation.



“Our Wide Receivers Coach came to me and asked me if I would coach their flag football team from last year,” said Logan Wilkerson, a Senior on Haughton’s football team and the Head Coach of the Flag Football team. “My list brother is on it, and his son, so I was like, ‘of course’. I know all of these kids because they hang out with my brother.”



“My little brother is also on the team, he’s nine,” said Jeb Spinney, a Senior on Haughton’s Football team and an Assistant Coach for Flag Football. “It really means a lot to me to be able to help out with the team. I think we can show the kids how to have a good attitude when playing sports, and we just come out and be positive with them. We don’t treat it like a job, like we have to be out there. We like to have fun with them.”



“It’s just a good experience to be a good role model and help teach all those young kids about positivity and Christ, said Jake Standre, a Senior on Haughton’s football team and an Assistant Coach for Flag Football. “



“You know we’re all High School Football Athletes,” said Wilkerson. “We all had that role model as our Head Coach when we were playing pee-wee ball or tackle football. We just want to be those role models for these kids to grow up and play football like we did.”