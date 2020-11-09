SNSB Spotlight: Best friends on and off the court, LSUS Basketball newcomers

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/ KMSS) – Leondre Washington and Trey Johnson might be new faces to the LSUS basketball program, but familiar faces for each other.



“Me and him, I just felt his energy,” said Washington. “He’s like a happy guy, he’s always turnt and lit. I’m a quiet kind of guy but if I’m cool with you, then you can bring that side out of me. So me and him just clicked off the get go and we’ve been friends ever since.”



“Leondre, AKA Jelly, that’s my guy,” said Johnson. “Once he got to McNeese, i picked up that little brother feature and he was tagging along so i could show him off the city and then we just jelled quickly.”

The two spent the past year as roomates and teammates at McNeese in Lake Charles. When they entered the transfer prortal, staying together wasn’t necessarily a priority, but they sure are glad they get to contiinue to ball together now for the Pilots.



“When it was time to decide what school we were going to, we both called each otherand once he told me about LSU Shreveport, which I had been getting some interest from them as well, we were like. ok, let’s do this,” said Johnson. “Let’s stay together. If we go to a school, we come in together, and we just play together and had that chemistry. We gel together and can get this team to a Championship.”



Our coach at McNeese that was there, he’s great friends with Coach Blank,” said Washington. “So he was telling us that his friend is a coach, he’s going to let you play and have fun. The school is interested in both of us so I’m like ‘yo, come on, we out. Let’s go over there. I like Louisiana. I like the weather and the food. Its cool down here.”

Louisiana definitely a little warmer than Jersey where Washington was born and raised, but one thing he carries with him from home is a nickname recognized globally. Jelly.



“I pretty much knew him growing up just from watching youtube videos and stuff,” said Johnson.



“Back where I’m from in New Jersey/ New York, me and my friends, we started this movement,” said Washington. “It’s a layup called Jelly and there’s like eight of us so we are called ‘Jelly Fam’ and it kind of blew up when I was a Senior in High School. So everybody around the country, even globally they know Jelly Fam and stuff like that.”

Jelly, not the only one in this pair more recogonized by his nickname than his actualy name though.



“Sleepy,” said Johnson. “The sleepy nickname started at McNeese when I came to practice late my Freshman year. Freshman mistake. Sleepy just became a Lake Charles favorite so when I came to Shreveport, I just decided to tell everybody that my name is Sleepy.”

Sleepy and Jelly know that together, they have some unfinished buissness to take care of this season.

“Pretty much with us newcomers coming in, we have that mindset, ok we still have a chip on our shoulders,” said Johnson. “But some of these guys as returners they had that mindset like, okay, there’s still a job not finished. So we come in with the same mindset, so that we can get these guys to the National Championship.”



“National Ship,” said Washington. “They didn’t finish the season last year, they were supposed to win it so we’re going to win it this year.”