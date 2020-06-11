Social media campaign challenges businesses to show support for BLM movement

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new social media campaign is challenging local businesses to show the community where they stand.

The campaign, called #WHITEBYMYSIDE Initiative, asks local businesses to take a stand on where they stand on the issue of justice in the black community and systematic racism.

“Your business being on the list does not mean anyone thinks your racists,” said Alyssa Fyfe one of the organizer’s of the WE, The People organization, “essentially all it is a list and all it’s asking is whether or not these businesses are going to use their platform to take a stand with our movement.”

The WE, The People organization is looking to bring trust into the community. And hoping for a genuine response from business owners.

“To the businesses and business owners so they know who can rely on and who they can rely on for support,” said Van Lee, another organizer apart of the WE, The People organization.

Frank’s Pizza Napoletana is one of the first of many business taking a stand in solidarity.

“It means a lot to people when you take that initiative and that extra step to show that you do care and that way it’s just not a performative act it’s a way of showing solidarity through your actions not just through your words,” said Kreaton, another organizer apart of the WE, The people organization.

Franks Pizza has put its own sign up that says Black Lives Matter here.

“And we do not agree with the systematic racism and we’re all for peaceful protest and to change whats wrong with this country,” said Frank Harris, managing partner of Frank Pizza Napoletana.

Harris says this is something so simple – that basically, it’s the golden rule you learn in Sunday school.

“You treat people with respect, do onto others as you would want them to do onto you, and everything works out. So that’s what we believe in here and that’s a way we treat our customers, it’s the way we treat our co-workers,” Harris said.

WhiteByMySide Initiative mission statement: As a business owner, We, The People realize the power to provoke thought within your own support groups via consumer support and outreach is grand. In acknowledgment of that, we are challenging locally, white (and non-black) owned businesses to utilize their platform to express support for the vast amount of black people who’ve lost their lives at the hands of the police.

When businesses participate in the social action initiatives, the group will make it known to the community that they have done so, adding that the group considers silence during times such as these as complicity.

We, The People will no longer support those businesses who choose to remain silent in the cities of Shreveport or Bossier City.

We will only support those who utilize their privilege by taking a clear stance in support of the reformation of the prison system, the end of police brutality via support of new legislation, and changing the standard of punishment given to officers who murder civilians without just cause or proper protocol.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.