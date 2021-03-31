Some Harrison County cities could see a higher sales tax rate

SHREVEPORT, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Recently, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims met with a local Rotary Club in Marshall to discuss ways to generate more revenue for the county. Sims is opposed to raising property taxes. Instead, he would like to create a County Assistance District. This would allow Harrison County to impose a sales tax in the non incorporated towns like Woodlawn, Harleton, Elysian Fields, and other rural towns. The Harrison County Commissioner’s Court will oversee the assistance district.

Currently, these towns have a 6.25% sales tax. The proposal would allow Harrison County to add two percent. The funds generated from the new tax proposal would go towards road maintenance, adding more law enforcement, and litter control. Sims estimates this proposal could generate over three million dollars.

“I think people would really want to move here. Hopefully, it would lead to an influx of people to move here build homes here in a nice safe place on clean roads and it would add to our property tax revenue.”

The new proposal will not affect towns with a sales tax like Marshall, Waskom, Longview, and Hallsville.

Over the next few months, the county is expected to talk with citizens in the areas that would be affected by the changes. In addition, the commissioner’s court is expected to take a vote on this proposal. If they approve it, the voters will vote on the proposal in November.