Some not happy with plans to move Confederate monument

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Carolyn O’Brock spoke out at Thursday’s Caddo Parish Commission meeting to express her disappointment with plans to remove the Confederate monument on courthouse grounds.

“When you discount family sacrifice and southern heritage, unity, justice and peace you take giant steps backwards. Don’t do this, but do the right thing by doing unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Earlier this week the Caddo Commission’s Long Range Planning committee voted to allocate up to $500,000 to remove the monument.

Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson says, “I’m not trying to tear it down. We’re not trying to deface it. It’s just that it needs another resting place for the next however many years we have on this earth.”

Commissioner John Atkins isn’t in favor of moving it, but says they were outvoted.

“Do the best we can to ensure the monument is protected and placed in a place where it can be respected, enjoyed and learned from in the years to come.”

The Shreveport chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy filed a lawsuit to block the removal, but a federal judge threw out the suit. The $500,000 for its removal, would still need final approval from the entire commission during a budget vote in December.

Jackie Nichols says, “Do not fund the moving of the monument in your budget. Never has the Shreveport chapter said that we could or would pay for any moving of our monument.”

Monday, Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson told commissioners the Norton Art gallery may be a good location to relocate it.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy have been given formal notice that they have 90 days to remove the monument. That gives the group until around Thanksgiving to move it themselves.