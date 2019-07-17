Some relief from the heat and humidity early next week

Hot and humid conditions to stick around through the weekend with little rain. A rare summer cold front is expected early next week and could provide rain and a break from the high humidity.

Wednesday was a quiet weather day around the ArkLaTex. The only weather issue that we have is the heat and humidity. Temperatures soared into the mid-90s this afternoon. Combine that with the very humid air that sits over our area and the result was heat index values that have soared into the 105 to 110 degree range. The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory through today. I don’t see much change on the way for the next several days so make sure that if you will be exposed to the heat that you take the necessary precautions to protect yourself. That includes staying hydrated and taking more frequent breaks.

Upper-level high pressure will continue to control our weather pattern. We will likely see the same pattern of early morning low clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine through the weekend. Expect daytime highs to stay in the low to mid-90s. Overnight lows will stay in the mid to upper 70s.

Relief could be on the way early next week. Longer range models continue to indicate a strong cold front will move through the eastern half of the country. The southwestern edge of this cooler and drier air mass will move into our area Monday and Tuesday and will likely produce some scattered showers and thunderstorms to begin next week. Behind the associated cold front, we should expect daytime highs to fall into the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s. Both are nearly five degrees below normal. Most of the area can expect rainfall totals from this disturbance to stay below one inch.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 94/73.

–Todd Warren