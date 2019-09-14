Sorority gearing up for HBCU Week!

Next week Historically Black Colleges and Universities will be in the spotlight for HBCU Week!

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Sigma Rho Omega Chapter, along with the Pearls of Humanity Foundation, Inc. will be raising money and awareness for local schools.

To highlight the sorority’s International “AKA HBCU Day” the organization will be hosting the “BAYOU CLASS ACT” Alumni Mixer! It will kickoff Monday, September 16th at 6pm at Artispy. This event will specifically raise monies that will benefit aspiring Grambling and Southern University students that major in the field of Education.

Attendees may purchase tickets at a cost of $20, which includes light refreshments, music and fun. A cash bar will also be available.

Donations are accepted and may be received using the Eventbrite BAYOU CLASS ACT DONATION button!

To wrap up the week a HBCU Block Party will be held at Southern University at Shreveport on Saturday, September 21st from 11am – 2pm. There will be free food, music and colleges and universities will have information available to potential students.