Southern Louisiana residents evacuate towards Natchitoches

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the strength of Hurricane Delta has weakens many southern Louisiana residents are evacuating towards Natchitoches.

The Natchitoches fire department said Highway 120 and Interstate 49 is an area that will have severe flooding. The fire department said not as many people are evacuating as they did for Laura. 

For those who chose to stay, they should be cautious of where to plug in their back-up generator.  Preferably, outside the home and away from windows.

“You know we had several deaths related to Laura from carbon monoxide and we want to avoid that if at all possible. And uh- make sure that they don’t fill their generators while they’re hot. Let them cool off before they don’t that. We don’t want anybody getting hurt from that,” said Chief John Wynn, Natchitoches Fire Department.

The Southwest Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) said residents should expect the power to be out for several days. For people using emergency life support equipment, they should make arrangements for power outages.

“We don’t want to have to drive too far at night. So we just came up here and we figured if it stayed on the track we would just stay here and otherwise move closer to us we’d go over to Texas,” said April Fontenot, Eunice Louisiana Evacuee.

The fire department said if you have any doubts… turn around and don’t drown.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

