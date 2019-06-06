Southern Star Drafted in 22nd Round of MLB Draft

Southern star Javeyan Williams was picked with the 656th pick by the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.
Williams came off the board in the 22nd round of the MLB Draft.
CONGRATULATIONS to @SouthernU_BR centerfielder Javeyan Williams on being drafted in the 22nd round of the 2019 @MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants. pic.twitter.com/RleNamroUz — Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) June 6, 2019
The Jaguar center fielder was named to the All-Region team for the NCAA Starkville Regional.
22 (656): @SFGiants select Southern U A&M (LA) CF Javeyan Williams. https://t.co/fNd172QTzW #MLBDraft — MLB Draft Tracker (@MLBDraftTracker) June 5, 2019
