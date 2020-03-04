Southwood students create an app to ensure student safety on buses

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Local Caddo Parish high school students have created an app that will ensure the safety of a student by a click of a button.

This app was created to track the school bus so parents know where their students are but the students who made the app say it serves a bigger purpose.

Three Southwood High School students have created a bus tracking app called “Where’s The Bus”.

One student created 50% of the app by himself.

“I created this app because of the problem with buses being late or caught in traffic,” said Cecil Godejohn, 11th grader and creator of the “Where the Bus App”.

These three students are apart of the east program, education accelerates through science and technology at Southwood High.

It’s a student self-taught technology class with a facilitator.

“I have a classroom with higher-end computers and higher-end software. The kids decide what to work on and then decided what to do with that information,” said Lloyd Rushing the East Program Facilitator at Southwood High School

The three students used MIT software programming to create the app. Where it shows and sends your location to people in your contacts.

“We have two buttons here, one button will send you the location and the other button will be where you are at,” said Ryan Vallia-Towe a co-creator of the “Where the Bus App”.

Currently, the students are working with google play to get the app available on all android devices.

But the students say the app gives them a chance to help the community.

“I get to help the people who like lost someone before with the same problem, now they will be able to find that person so that won’t feel that same pain and grief,” said Whitney Jones a co-creator of the “Where the Bus App”.

Currently, the students are working on an I-Phone version of the app that will be available next school year.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.