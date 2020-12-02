SpaceX Starship readies for flight

(KPRC/NBC NEWS) — The remote village of Boca Chica, Texas is a place nature has called home.

Now, however, the wilderness is sharing its home with a spacecraft and rocket building facility, SpaceX’s Starship facility.

Starship is the spacecraft and two-stage rocket system that Elon Musk hopes will eventually take humans to Mars.

One Starship prototype, Serial Number 8 (SN8) is expected to make a nearly 50,000-foot flight this week–what would be the furthest flight of all Starship prototypes.

“I can’t wait to go and see this,” Ray Wysocki, a SpaceX Starship fan who drove his Tesla from Philadelphia.

The Starship is the spacecraft that Elon Musk hopes will eventually take 100 people to Mars. Boca Chica has a rapidly developing private spaceport where the Starship spacecraft will launch.

The two-stage vehicle system, also collectively known as Starship, includes the Starship spacecraft which would eventually launch atop a SpaceX Super Heavy Rocket, which has yet to be developed.

For now, SpaceX is working on the Starship spacecraft and is currently rapidly making and testing different iterations of the spacecraft.

The Starship Serial Number 5 (SN5) prototype accomplished a long-awaited 500-foot “hop” in August.

The SN6 replicated that hop the next month. Now, all eyes are on the SN8, which is currently mounted on the launchpad at the Boca Chica facility.

Read more: https://bit.ly/37pzHMx

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.