SPAR offers free, structured summer camps

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The end of the school year is almost here and if you’re looking for summer activities for the kids, we’ve got you covered. Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation (SPAR) has a free nine week structured summer camp and a two week pre-camp for youth age six to 17.

SPAR’s summer camp activities include structured recreation with activities like fitness, arts and crafts, board game tournaments and educational field trips.

The summer camp fun starts with SPAR’s Citywide Jump Start to Summer Playground camp from Monday May 20th to June 1st.

Cost: FREE!

Time: Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 6 PM at all community centers

Age: 6 to 17

Register by clicking this link, visiting your SPAR community center or calling 318-673-SPAR for more information

SPAR’s nine week Summer Playground Camp is June 3rd to August 2nd.

Cost: FREE!

Time: Monday – Friday, 8 AM to 6 PM

Ages: 6 to 17

Register by clicking this link, visiting your SPAR community center or calling 318-673-SPAR for more information

You must register your child for each of the camps, but the process is the same as signing up for the After School Program. Advanced registration is required because camps fill up very quickly.

Learn more about the summer camp activities and/or register by << CLICKING HERE.>>