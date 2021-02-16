SPD: Deceased man found overnight sitting upright in abandoned building

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating the death of a man they found overnight in a vacant building in the 1100 block of Texas Avenue.

Police say the man was located sitting upright and there was no indication that the death was the result of criminal activity.

Although the man has not been identified, according to the National Weather Service overnight temperatures in Shreveport dipped down to 1 degree, and it is known that homeless people often with seek shelter in abandoned buildings.

The victim’s remains have been released to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death and to hopefully identify the victim.