SPD holding safety checkpoint tonight in east Shreveport

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DWI crackdown art 1-28-16_1509136728718.JPG

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police will be on the lookout for drunk drivers tonight.

SPD is holding a safety checkpoint in East Shreveport. It will begin at 10:00 p.m. and continue through 3:00 a.m.

It’s part of a collaborative effort between multiple law enforcement agencies. Officers will be checking for impaired drivers along with any other violations including seat belt violations.

