SPD investigating shooting in Sunset Acres

Shreveport Police responded to the scene of a shooting in the Sunset Acres neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Witnesses claim they heard about 50 gunshots near Lakehurst Avenue just after midnight.

Two injuries have been confirmed.

A man was shot in the shoulder and a woman was grazed by a bullet.

Police did receive a call from another person who claimed they were injured in the shooting, but this individual has not arrived at a hospital.

Shreveport Police do not have any suspects at this time.

This is a developing story and we will bring you updates as they become available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.