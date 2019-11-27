SPD officer, former BPSO deputy indicted for conspiracy to distribute steroids

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police officer and a former Bossier Parish deputy are facing federal conspiracy charges, accused of distributing anabolic steroids.

According to federal court documents, Brian Skinner and Jonathan Colgin were indicted November 13 on charges of conspiracy to distribute anabolic steroids. Colgin was also charged with misprision of a felony, for allegedly disposing of anabolic steroids and covering up the crime.

Skinner is a sergeant with the Shreveport Police Department. He and two other officers, James Lorenzen and Randy Bordelon, have all been on administrative leave since September pending the federal investigation that resulted in Skinner’s indictment. To date, Lorenzen and Bordelon have not been charged.

Colgin is a former deputy with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. BPSO Lt. Bill Davis says Colgin resigned from the sheriff’s office in July 2018.

According to the indictment, Skinner, Colgin, and “other persons known and unknown to the Grand Jury, did knowingly and intentionally conspire and agree together to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute anabolic steroids” between January 1, 2016 and May 22, 2018.

Those dates match the dates of a similar indictment brought against former Bossier Parish School Board member Mike Mosura in October 2018. Mosura pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy related to the distribution of anabolic steroids in August 2019. He faces 10 years in prison, two years to life of supervised release and a $500,000 fine. He is set for sentencing in December.

Skinner and Colgin were released from federal custody on $25,000 bond Friday, with conditions. Both are set to appear in court for their arraignments on December 4.

