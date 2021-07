SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A portion of Mansfield Road is closed this morning following a crash involving a Shreveport Police officer.

Information is limited at this time, but the accident occurred on Mansfield Road near Southside Drive. That’s just south of LA 3132.

That portion of the southbound side of Mansfield Road was closed as officers worked the scene of the accident.

This is a developing story. We will bring more updates as they become available.