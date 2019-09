Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood that left one man wounded. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood that left one man wounded.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on E. 68th Street. Police say the two men were arguing when one shot the other in the stomach area.

The victim was taken to Ochsner Health with injuries that are believed to be potentially life-threatening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.