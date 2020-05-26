SPD seeking suspect in overnight shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting that took place around midnight near Hollywood Avenue and Broadway Avenue.

Police say a man was shot three times, twice in the arm and once in the shoulder. After being shot, the man drove himself to West 59th Street where he called for help.

He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD currently has no suspects in this shooting. If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

