SPD seeks help identifying alleged shoe bandit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a shoe theft.

On Valentine’s day, the suspect attempted to walk out of a business, located in the 7600 block of Youree Drive with a pair of shoes without paying.

Although the suspect was confronted by an employee and dropped the shoes after exiting the store, he was able to flee the scene.

Police say this was not the suspect’s ‘first rodeo,’ as he is believed to have stolen shoes from another location.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact us at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

