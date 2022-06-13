SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department has upgraded the charge for two men wanted in connection with a shooting on Prospect Street because the victim died as a result of their injuries.

SPD secured warrants for 20-year-olf Thomas Office and 22-year-old Elijah Williams as suspects in the April 30 shooting of a man in the 200 block of Prospect Street.

Williams wanted as principal to first-degree murder, and Office has a charge of first-degree murder.

Investigators consider Office and Williams to be armed and dangerous. If you have information about the whereabouts of either of these suspects, contact SPD at 318-673-7300.

Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stopper is offering a minimum award of $2000 for information leading to the arrest of the individuals involved in this crime. To provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers, you can use their P3Tips app or call 318-673-7373.