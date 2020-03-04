Special city council meeting ended quickly to improper procedure

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A special city council meeting is held this morning to consider a new chief financial officer, but the meeting ends unexpectedly.

The meeting was called by the mayor for the city council to appoint and confirm the CFO position.

But because of improper procedure, the meeting was quickly adjourned.

“However what the notice excluded was an opportunity for public comment,” said City Attorney Mekisha Creal.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins calls a special city council meeting Tuesday morning in council chambers.

It ends in less than 10 minutes, due to the agenda not having a space for public comment.

“The chair moves at this time that we adjourn,” said Councilman James Flurry of District E.

According to City Attorney Mekisha Creal, she was asked at the end of business Monday if the meeting is sufficient under Louisiana’s open meetings law.

“and without public comment, the council can not take any action or vote on any of the things that requested to be voted on in the public notice that went out,” said City Attorney Creal.

The agenda met the 24-hour notice required by the law, but since no actions could be taken, the council voted unanimously to end the meeting.

“I don’t want to move forward until we get it right,” said Councilman Flurry.

“I’d take it a little bit further, I think we needed to have on there what we’re going to discuss and take action on it and it didn’t say that in the agenda. so I think this is what needed to happen I think the council came together you can say there is a lot of division but we all voted unanimously to adjourn, and I think that’s good,” Greyson Boucher, District D

The meeting was called by the mayor … In an effort to appoint and confirm Sherrick Fields Jones as Chief Financial Officer.

“Not necessarily about the legality but the precedent that it sets, what’s going to happen if we create this position especially if we would have done it today outside the scope of a normal set meeting. we would end up doing something that has never been done in the 40years of this charter and it’s important for us to understand the full gravity of that,” LeVette Fuller, district b

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins plans to revisit this issue again at the next city council meeting.

He sent us a statement saying quote:

“I called for a special meeting of City Council to consider legislation creating a Chief Financial Officer and my nominee for that position. We followed the law pertaining to public notice of special Council meetings, but unfortunately, the meeting was unable to take place due to an omission of public comments from the agenda. I want to move forward with the business of the city, and we will revisit this issue at the upcoming City Council meeting.”

