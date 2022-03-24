BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It was a giveaway to help the environment and spruce up people’s yards in Bossier City Thursday morning.

Outside Texas Roadhouse people lined up around the block.

“I think we’re doing really well. We’re getting them in and out pretty fast. They were lined up from Old Minden Road at 9 a.m. for the tree giveaway at 11 a.m.,” said Jason McKinney, Manager of Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse made a donation to the Arbor Day Foundation and partnered with Shreveport Green and Keep Bossier Beautiful to host the tree giveaway. 500 trees were given out and almost all were picked up in the first five minutes.

“It’s warming my heart because I love that this many people are interested in trees,” said Donna Curtis, Shreveport Green.

The goal is to replenish the local tree canopy which is seeing a decline.

“We’re happy to give out these trees to residents of Shreveport-Bossier because we’ve had plenty of storms here. We had an ice storm a year ago, we’ve got new construction. There’s so many trees were the canopies have been removed. So we’re really happy for the Arbor Foundation and Texas Roadhouse for sponsoring this to help us replenish our tree canopy here,” said Lynn Bryan, Director of Keep Bossier Beautiful.

The Arbor Day Foundation brought trees that are native to Northwest Louisiana, and ones they provide enough shade for people’s homes and absorb a lot of carbon dioxide from the environment.

“Shumard Oaks, Willow Oaks, Dogwoods, Magnolias, Cypress, Red maples, and Silvermaples,” Curtis said.

They said tree giveaway was so successful this year, they hope to bring it back again next Spring.

“I’d love to do this again possibly next year in the Springtime when it works out really well. Maybe find a bigger parking lot though,” McKinney said.