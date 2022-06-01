WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – A young wizard of words from Shreveport takes on the nation’s toughest spelling competition.

Sahil Thorat is in the seventh grade at Caddo Middle Magnet. He competed in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. this week that is back after a pandemic hiatus.

He spelled his way to the top, moving to the quarterfinals, but ended his competitive run today with one misspelling. He still has a positive attitude about the experience.

He explained to our D.C. Reporter Rushad Hudson what that word was and the irony behind it.

“It’s mainly a lot of hard work. It’s a lot of hard work. But you also have to believe in yourself that you will do well. It’s so far so good. I missed a word but that’s okay I can still come back next year and try again,” Thorat said.

“What word did you misspell?” Hudson asked. “Cacoepy,” replied Thorat. “What does it mean?” Hudson asked. “Bad pronunciation,” Thorat told him.

Thorat said he’s just enjoying his first time at the nation’s capitol and looks forward to competing again.

He has a few methods for training including following the advice of Cal Alexander who is also from Caddo Middle Magnet and competed three times in the Scripps National Spelling Bee becoming a top 50 finalist in 2019.