SPOA votes not to support bond proposal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Officer’s Association has voted not to support the upcoming $186 million bond proposal.

Sgt. Michael Carter, the SPOA’s President, tells KTAL/KMSS the union voted against supporting the proposal believing it didn’t include enough for Shreveport Police Officers.

No official statement was sent by the Shreveport Police Officer’s Association, but Carter tells us the union also didn’t like that SPAR was included in the section of the bond proposal with Shreveport Police and Fire.

The bond proposal includes $20 million for a new SPD headquarters, $6 million for constructing new police substations in each of the city’s crime districts, and another $5.5 million for a new OSI facility, Shreveport Mounted Patrol and improvements to the city jail.

Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond says he wasn’t aware SPOA had voted not to support the bond proposal.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will hold a bond proposal meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at Bilberry Park.

Shreveport residents will decide on the bond proposal during the November 16 election.

