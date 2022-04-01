SPONSORED CONTENT (Run Wild) — It’s that time of year when a lot of people are getting back on the trails running and keeping your feet happy in the process can be difficult. We are with Katherine Rowell, manager at Run Wild in Shreveport learning some tips and tricks for keeping happy feet on the trail.

Having multiple pairs of running shoes is a game changer. After a run your shoes need about 24 hours to decompress in order to provide the support you need on the next run. So grab an extra pair of shoes and alternate them for your runs.

Making sure your shoes are equipped for the run makes a big difference. You want to make sure that the treads on the bottom your shoes, as well as the padding on the inside isn’t worn down. This allows you to have proper traction and support when you run.

Running shoes don’t last forever. The average running shoes is good for about three to four hundred miles, so if you’re running a lot you will want to replace them every three to four months.

Run wild has a large selection of performance wear that will fit all of your needs.

