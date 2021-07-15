Sponsored Content: Sow and Reap Physical Therapy is Expanding Their Services

Starting today, nearly 15 billion dollars will start going to families of 60 million eligible children as part of the increased Child Tax Credit program that was passed earlier this year. However, payment may not come in by Thursday night, even for parents with IRS-linked bank accounts expecting a direct deposit.

The IRS is a collection agency, not a disbursement vehicle and they've been on a tight timeline to launch these monthly payments. During the lockdown, the agency dealt with a number of logistical delays in stimulus payments as they attempted to fire off millions of checks, and similar snags could take place this time around.