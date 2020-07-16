Sportran making adjustments to bus routes because of the increase of COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the last two weeks, Sportran has seen an alarming number of employees testing positive for COVID-19 including drivers and administrative personnel. The cases are much the numbers compared to the first three months of the pandemic. “In order to protect our staff, we have decided to reduce service to essential use only,” said CEO Dinero Washington.

Sportran will return their limited bus services by operating with fourteen buses. The buses will now have a limit on how many passengers can ride at once. For example, Sportran’s largest fleet buses will only sit seventeen while the smaller buses will only sit ten people. In addition, passengers must wear masks on the bus, at the bus stop, and inside the bus terminal.

Changes are coming on passengers paying a fare. Sportran’s CEO is recommending passengers to purchase a touch pass card.”This is a contactless way to keep the line moving faster,” said Washington.

If cases continue to increase rapidly, Sportran will take more action to ensure the safety of the passengers and drivers. Despite the pandemic, Sportran’s goal is to get people where they need to go.

