SporTran will open up to full capacity in one week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Health and safety concerns lead to some public transportation changes. Now, SporTran is re-opening to full capacity on June 22 giving riders the space they need to stay healthy.

“Allows the passengers to spread out on the buses, gives out more alternatives and solutions for people to be able travel throughout our great city,” said Dinero Washington C.E.O of SporTran.

The last few months SporTran has been offering 30% of service due to COVID-19.

“Our ridership has been down to about 2,000 riders per day. Prior to covid we were closer to 10,000 riders a day.”

Only eight buses are currently running every 30-minutes around Shreveport.

At full capacity 40 buses run throughout the city. But only 17 passengers will be allowed on each CNG bus and only 10 passengers on the shuttle style buses.

“And when those buses get to full capacity, we’ll have trailblazers in certain areas of the city that will be able to go out and assist to help those routes out as well so, we’re looking to have close to 40-45 buses on the road, up from the 8 buses we are currently running.”

Washighton says re-opening to full capacity is important for riders and SporTran workers.

“It’s important for our families to get some normalcy, but for also our riders to be able to have the service of capacity that they need but doing it safely.”

Washington says they are following CDC and Federal Transit guidelines.

“We’re very closly watching and monitoring everything that is going to happen on the transit system, if we have to pull back we’ll back, we’ll make those adjustments as CDC and Federal Transit guidance is provided to us so.”

In the Fall, SporTran will be offering an Uber style version of transit with a new fleet of vehicles, it will be called SporTran on Demand.

To see a list of new routes and changes click here.

