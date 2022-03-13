SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – High pressure moved east of us this Sunday and that returns a south-southeasterly flow, picking up gulf moisture and bringing it right into the Arklatex. On top of that, afternoon highs easily reached the mid-60s. And, south-southeast winds will keep temperatures well above freezing tonight, in the 40s. Clouds and moisture will also increase overnight into Monday ahead of warm air from the Gulf of Mexico heading our direction.

At the same time, a cold front and a strong disturbance will sail down the Red River Valley toward the ArkLaTex. By late Monday afternoon, possible severe storms will begin to move into the western parts of our area. Supercells are possible through the evening hours. Primary threats will be large hail and damaging winds. But, isolated spin-up tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

SPC Severe Storm Risk

The Storm Prediction Center outlook has not changed since yesterday. Almost all the ArkLaTex is under a slight risk for severe storms from late evening through the night hours. The storms will likely lose a bit of their punch as they move into the eastern ArkLaTex. However, an area of low pressure will move across our southernmost counties and parishes late tomorrow night into Tuesday morning. A few strong to severe storms could develop, likely midnight or after. One mitigating factor that could keep our storms in check may be cooler temperatures late day and overnight. Tuesday will see the remnants of the storms during the morning hours.

The rest of the week ahead will be rather active with heat, humidity, and almost summer-like weather. The next system arrives Thursday into Friday. At this point, it doesn’t look too tough, but it bears watching. Yet another system arrives by the start of the following week. It appears that it will take part of Monday, all of Tuesday, and part of Wednesday, the first week of Spring. By the way, I’m missing Old Man Winter’s Last Hurrah! Spring is already acting up!