Highs Today

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

It appears Old Man Winter has had his last hurrah, and warmer weather is on the way. Saturday has been sun-filled but subtle changes are in store. After highs today in the low 50s, tonight’s lows will fall into the 20s to low 30s. Sunday highs will be well into the 60s.

Monday Night Storms

However, changes will start late Sunday and overnight as we begin to see a southwesterly flow bringing moisture and clouds back into the ArkLaTex. As we go through Monday we will see showers and thunderstorms increasing later in the day as a cold front, along with a strong disturbance, begins to move our way. The entire system will be on our doorstep by late Monday into Monday night.

Severe Storm Risk

The Storm Prediction Center has almost all the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms. Storms may intensify rapidly in the late afternoon and evening. Ingredients suggest that large hail will be a threat along with damaging winds. The tornado threat appears to be low. However, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Storms will decrease later in the night but could still pack some high winds along the cold front as it moves east out of the ArkLaTex.

7 Day Forecast

A few showers may linger into early Tuesday. Warm and dry conditions last until early Thursday. That’s when another system gears up well to our west. It heads our way by Thursday evening and overnight bringing a cold front into the ArkLaTex. It is too early to make a call for severe weather. Suffice to say that we will have spring-like warmth during that time period. To add my twist to an old saying about March winds: “Winter has gone out like a Lamb and Spring is coming in like a Lion!”