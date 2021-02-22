Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Spring weather on the way this week with warmer temperatures arriving Tuesday, rain and thunderstorms late this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – While most of us were sleeping a weak cold front passed through the region bringing a few rain showers that are now exiting the ArkLaTex. Our thaw will continue today with snow and ice levels continuing to drop and roads improving as highs will warm into the 50s with even warmer temperatures on the way in the upcoming days. 

While the Arctic air is gone, the overnight front has brought some cold air with morning temperatures expected to be in the low to mid-30s across the northern ArkLaTex at sunrise with the rest of us in the 40s. The only areas that may drop below freezing will be north of I-30 which may bring some freezing fog and black ice on roads and bridges. We may have a few lingering clouds this morning, but it will turn mostly sunny as a dry northwest breeze pushes dry air into the region throughout the day. 

The sunshine and highs in the 50s and low 60s will continue to melt snow and ice on area roads which saw major improvements this weekend. We still have a lot of snow and ice in shaded areas and roads that haven’t been heavily traveled. 

Low temperatures tonight into Tuesday morning


Tonight, mostly clear skies will result in cold temperatures with lows in the low and mid-30s, and a wind turning to the southwest bringing some Gulf air with it may result in patchy to dense fog tomorrow morning. Temperatures near or below freezing across the northern ArkLaTex may bring a few black ice concerns on area roadways. 

The snow doesn’t stand a chance at lingering beyond Tuesday and Wednesday as highs will return to near 70 degrees for a few days. This warmer air is being drawn in ahead of our next cold front which will move in Thursday and Friday.

While we may see some rain Thursday, most of the showers and storms are likely to impact the region Friday. There is a low-end threat for severe weather late this week, but we are getting to that point in the year where we need to be on the lookout for strong thunderstorms.

It looks like a system late in the weekend could bring thunderstorms late Saturday, but more likely Sunday. This system has a low chance for severe weather as well but it’s too far out to nail down anything definite, check back for specifics and timing throughout the week. Rainfall accumulations may be in the 2 to 3-inch range in some areas through the weekend.

Potential rainfall accumulations through next weekend

