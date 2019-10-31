Springhill leaders encouraging citizens to vote “Yes” on five alcohol propositions

WEBSTAR PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Election Day in Louisiana is right around the corner and citizens are encouraged to vote Yes on five alcohol propositions. In August, Springhill and Minden residents started a petition in supporting more beer and alcohol sales in the city. As of now, businesses are allowed to serve and sell alcohol up to six percent. Many residents in the city are driving to nearby cities to purchase the alcohol. “They can go drive to Cullen which is a quarter of a mile down the road. We aren’t reaping the benefits of them buying alcohol and beer in other cities,” said Mayor Ray Huddleston.

As a result of the low alcohol sales, many local businesses are struggling or leaving. Janene Cole, a fifteen year business owner thinks it is critical to have those beverages sales to stay aloft. “For consumers who want to visit my restaurant, they can’t enjoy a nice glass of wine. Since we are at six percent or less, we can only sell sangrias or something similar,” said Bulter House Bistro Owner Janene Cole.

A vote yes on the five propositions will help the economy in Springhill. However, a vote no would push the city backwards. “With our current budget, we have to have those sales. We don’t want to go backwards and lose the income we have now,” said Mayor Huddleston.

According to the Business Research Center at Southeastern Louisiana University, Springhill loses $500,00 annually in alcohol sales with citizens fleeing to nearby cities.

