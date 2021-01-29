Springhill Medical Center now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to seniors

SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Springhill Medical Center and nearby pharmacies are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to seniors 70 years and older. Last Thursday, the hospital vaccinated almost 400 seniors with the Pfizer vaccine. Springhill Medical health officials say the Moderna vaccine is being used at the nearby pharmacies.

Unfortunately, this week the hospital didn’t receive any allocations of vaccine from the state. Currently, the only place to get vaccinated is Springhill Family Pharmacy. Springhill Medical Center CEO Michael Patronis says it is great to see the community working together for the common goal to everyone vaccinated.

“We are trying to communicate that there are four locations in the city to go. We will be updating our website as we receive more vaccine from the state,” said Patronis.

The four locations include Springhill Medical Center, Springhill Family Pharmacy, Walmart, and Corner Drug Store. You can follow the Springhill Medical Center website for all of the latest information regarding the vaccine.