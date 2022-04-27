SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The Slidell Police Department took to social media to report a squirrel attack on a 78-year-old man on Tuesday. In a post entitled “We can’t make this stuff up,” Slidell Police stated that the report was not intended for humorous purposes and that it was in fact a serious incident.

Officers responded to a call of the attack in progress as the squirrel was biting the man’s hand.

According to the report, the man was outside of his home when the unprovoked attack occurred. The squirrel allegedly jumped onto the man from the roof of his residence.

The report claimed that the man attempted to choke the squirrel in an act of self-defense, but was unable to successfully grip the animal’s neck.

First responders witnessed the vicious attack and assisted in subduing the animal, which subsequently died of injuries sustained during the violent incident.

The injured man was transported to the hospital for medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery despite suffering what Slidell Police called “significant injuries.”

While experts claim it is rare for squirrels to attack people, there have been documented cases of squirrels attacking and biting people and pets sometimes severely enough to cause injury. The report said a diseased squirrel may be more likely to show aggressive or hostile behavior towards human beings.

Police claim this is the second reported squirrel attack in Slidell this year, with the first occurring in February during a Mardi Gras parade.