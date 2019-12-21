St. Mary Parish man found guilty of 2017 second-degree murder

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — A Ricohoc man was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Celina Lipari Hull in 16th Judicial District Court today (Dec. 20).

Donald Eugene Hull, Jr., 54, of Ricohoc, will be sentenced on March 20, 2020. The jury deliberated for approximately one hour before delivering a guilty verdict, according to District Attorney Bo Duhe.

On Oct. 6, 2017, Celina Hull was found dead on the floor of her Ibert Street residence in Franklin with a large laceration to her neck. After a lengthy investigation by multiple agencies, including DNA analysis by the State Police Crime Lab, Donald Hull, Jr., was arrested on March 9, 2018.

Jury selection in the trial began Monday (Dec. 16), with testimony beginning on Tuesday. The state rested its case on Thursday, with the defense resting earlier today.

Duhe said he commends the joint effort of the Franklin Police Department, the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, the State Fire Marshall’s Office, the Franklin Fire Department, the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office as well as the St. Mary Parish District Attorney’s Office.