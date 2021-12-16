Standoff brings large law enforcement presence to west Caddo Parish

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies on the scene of a standoff in west Caddo Parish. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene of a standoff in west Caddo Parish, south of Mooringsport.

A large number of deputies were called to the location off of Mooringsport-Latex Road just after 1 a.m. and have been there ever since.

Details are limited at this time. We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more details when they become available.