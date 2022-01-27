SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A standoff in west Shreveport Thursday afternoon led to the arrest of a wanted murder suspect.

Around 1:30 p.m. police responded to an area near Greenwood Ln. and Hutchinson St. where the suspect of a murder at a local Shell station had barricaded himself inside a building when they arrived to serve a warrant for his arrest. Bomb squads along with several other organizations responded to the scene while negotiators worked to convince 27-year-old Noel Deon Garner to leave the building.

Officials say the suspect came out peacefully and was arrested around 3:30 p.m.