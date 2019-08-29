Standout Student: Braylee Davis

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Braylee Davis is known at AC Steere Elementary for her big smile, big bows, big personality and her cowboy boots.

During Spring Break this six year old was involved in a serious accident on the playground. Braylee got entangled in a swing set, cutting off her oxygen.

While she recovered in the hospital, her P.E. Coach, Tanja Tate visited her up to three times a week.

“It was just amazing. The growth and the healing process and to witness that was just unbelievable.”

Seeing her on the first day of school earlier this month was a remarkable experience for Coach Tate.

“To see her get out of that car on the first day of school with that smile, because that was one thing that really concerned me. I was like I want to see that smile because that’s what she’s known for.”

Tate says Braylee didn’t miss a beat.

“Not only did she have the smile, the bow, the boots, but she had little brother and was leading the way.”

Her first grade teacher, Lisa Broussard says you couldn’t even tell she missed the end of kindergarten.

“She has done a remarkable job. She has been just like every other first grader in my classroom.

Broussard adds you definitely can’t tell all what this little girl has gone through.

“She’s bubbly. She likes to talk. She loves all her friends. She’s helpful and sweet and wants to do a good job.”