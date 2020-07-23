Standout Student: Calvin “Tre” Lester

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – He’s known to many as number 72 on the football field, but Tre Lester is now part of an elite group of Boy Scouts.

“Eagle Scout is the highest honor you can get as a Boy Scout.”

He calls the process challenging and he ultimately had to earn 21 merit badges to complete it.

“You have to go to camps, workshops and it’s not easy. You have to put a lot of time and effort into it.”

Lester says only a small percentage of African American Boy Scouts achieve this feat.

“I like to be a trail blazer as the late Pastor Blake said, so I like to do stuff that are unconventional.”

He’s also the president of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.’s mentee group and performs community service with Top Teens of America, while remaining an active member of Mount Canaan Baptist Church.

I help with anything they need me. Youth ministry. I’m in the puppet ministry. I do media sometimes. I do announcements. I couldn’t say one specific thing, I’m just everywhere. I have a lot of hats.”

He just graduated from C.E. Byrd High School. This summer he’s working at Jerry Tim Brooks golf course as he prepares to attend the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff on a full football scholarship.