Standout Student: Carson Adcock

HAUGHTON, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Carson Adcock is an honor student with straight A’s at Haughton Middle School. He also volunteers at the food bank and his church’s life group packs food for kids and drops it off at their homes.

Carson says, “That way they can have a good life too just like us.”

To pay it forward Carson raises money to pay sports fees for students who can’t afford it.

“So they can have an opportunity to do what they love.”

He also plays baseball and likes to fish and hunts deer, ducks, rabbits and squirrels.

“I try to make time for my grades, homework and study as much as I can. I put school work first, especially in front of sports and stuff. If I need to do something or study for a test, I won’t go fishing or I won’t go hunting.”