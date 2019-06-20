Standout Student: Karley Morrow

Karley Morrow was the president of Student Council and National Honor Society at Red Water High School. She was also the Senior Class Vice President and was in Key Club.

“Never let myself settle for good enough for my school, my community and just for myself like grade wise.”

Karley loves to serve the community and has raised money for a local oncology center and with Student Council put together backpacks for foster children.

“If we’re not trying to make it a better place, who is because no one else really cares about where we are so we have to do what we can to make it better.”

Karley just graduated and in the fall will be attending Southern Arkansas University to pursue a nursing degree.

“CRNA, it’s just really high paced and critical thinking skills and that’s always been my strong suit.”

Karley was a cheerleader and on the volleyball team and is always willing to help others and she hopes younger students will follow in her footsteps and do the same.

“To never settle for what the people before you have done, and this is how it is, and how it has to be, and just to try to do your best and in turn that’ll make everything around you better.”