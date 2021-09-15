Standout Student: Parkway football player nominated for his attitude both on and off the field

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Meet a young man from Bossier Parish who is impressing his teachers and coaches, earning himself a nomination to be this week’s Standout Student.

Gregory Chitman grew up in Bossier Parish and is a sophomore at Parkway High School. He said he loves his school.

“It’s really great. They make you feel like a family,” Chitman said.

He makes good grades and is an athlete. He runs track and plays safety for the Parkway Panthers football team. He said there’s more to football than just the game.

“It helps you build character and leadership,” Chitman said.

He wants to take those skills on the field to LSU for college. “I want to go to LSU and then on to the NFL.”

Chitman’s performance both on and off the field has been noticed.

“Greg is good kid. One thing we kind of make fun of him about is always having a smile on his face. Just contagious to be around. His behavior, his attitude, someone you want to be around,” said Coy Brotherton, Head Football Coach Parkway High School.

Coach Brotherton nominated Greg for this week’s Standout Student because he said he really stands out as excellent player and young man.

“When have somebody like that and teachers brag on him. They way he handles himself and carries himself,” Brotherton said.

Greg said his coach is cool too.

“Coach Coy, he’s amazing. He’s like a father figure to me,” Chitman said.

For a career outside of football, Chitmans said he wants to study Criminal Justice at LSU and be a police officer one day. He’s inspired by one now.

“Officer Derek at my church, he really inspired me to be a police officer,” Chitman said.

In school, Chitman said his favorite subject is Math because money would give him the ability to give back. “I want to give back to my family, church, and community.”

He said he loves his family and wants to make them proud.

“They’re really excited for me and amazed.”

His Parkway family is proud of him and Coach Coy said get used to seeing Greg standing out.

“To be able to see him make tackles and come down hill and be physical. The sky is limit for him. We’re excited for the next two years with him,” Brotherton said.

An inspiring young man for his community, we’re also proud to say Gregory Chitman is our Standout Student.

