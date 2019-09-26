Standout Students: Byrd National Merit semifinalists

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Byrd High School seniors are National Merit semifinalists.

Kennedy Carey Prescott, Robert Lawrence and James Rushing got the big news earlier this month.

James Rushing says, “I was pretty ecstatic. I would say, I had been following it for a few months, seeing what scores it would take and I was very excited when I got it. It’s a big deal.”

Across the country there are 16,000 semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship program.

“I knew I had to put the hard work into it, but I wasn’t sure that it was going to turn out to be me and it did.”

Lawrence explains to be eligible, they had to take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

It’s just one test, but it really just validates like the whole process of working hard in high school.”

These seniors will have an opportunity to continue in the competition in hopes of receiving one of the scholarships being offered.