Standout Students: Caddo Magnet Jambalaya Muzik Festival

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – This week students are preparing for Caddo Magnet High School’s 6th annual Jambalaya Muzik Festival.

The festival kicks off at 12:30pm Saturday, October 26th. Student groups will hit the stage with musical performances.

Admission is free and its open to the public. All you need to bring is money for food and games.

Kathryn McDowell says, “We use the money we raise here to purchase backpacks and school supplies for the Valencia community.

Brennan Deshotel is one of the students who will be performing.

“I love music so much. I play four instruments and I sing. It’s just a great outlet.”