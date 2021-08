CARTHAGE, Texas. (KMSS) – Three local students were awarded college scholarships from one of Carthage’s largest employers, Louisiana Pacific Corp.

The company said Gisella Flores, Forest Gage, and Emily Edelen were rewarded for excelling in their studies and making positive contributions to their communities.

The program has given more than $2-million in scholarships to over 400 students since it began in 2001.