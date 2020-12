Tonight will likely be the coldest night in the next week and possibly two weeks. The clouds that we have seen today will finally depart allowing temperatures to dip into the mid to upper 20s. Despite the cold start, Thursday’s sunshine will heat temperatures Thursday afternoon into the low to middle 50s.

The sunshine will stick around through Friday as our next disturbance approaches. It will be cold once again Friday morning with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Look for daytime highs to soar to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds will quickly return Friday night along with an increasing chance for rain. The threat of rain will continue through Saturday and possibly into Saturday night. As of right now, it appears that rainfall totals from this system will be less than ½”.