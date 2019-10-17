State Fair of Louisiana has large economic impact

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS)- It’s that time of the year, the state fair of Louisiana is making its way back to Shreveport.

“It’s a real intense set up,” said Chris Giordano, State Fair President/ General Manager.People are gearing up for the 113th annual State Fair of Louisiana.

“We’re working long hours of course long hours six, seven in the morning from here on out until we open the fair on Thursday,” said Giordano.

And they’re not just coming for the fried food. We also put on cheer competitions, a car show, LRC finals, rodeo. A lot of those people are traveling from out of this area,” said Giordano.

Over the course of two weeks up to 450,000 people will drive through these gates bring in more than 24-million dollars.

“We normally partner with about 20 different hotels each year that we have partners with. But people are also booking rooms on their own,” said Giordano.

State fair of Louisiana President Chris Giordano says there are hundreds of temporary jobs available.



“We employ through different partnerships, temporary employment. Probably an additional five to six-hundred people,” said Giordano.

People come near and far come for the great food, fun and live music, but walk away leaving a great economic footprint for the region.

