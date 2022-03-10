LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gas prices in Arkansas are continuing to rise with no sign of lowering as inflation reaches heights throughout the country.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Arkansas is $3.901 as of Thursday morning, up from $3.840 in the last 24 hours. Within a week’s span, AAA officials report that the average price of a gallon of gas increased nearly 57 cents.

To break down the average gas prices in Arkansas metro areas, Texarkana drivers are paying the most on average at $4.15 while drivers in Fort Smith are paying the least on average at $3.77.

Drivers in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area and Hot Springs should expect to pay $3.91 for a gallon of unleaded gas. Pine Bluff drivers are paying a little more at the pump with gas prices sitting at $3.97.

Other states are also seeing the impact of national supply issues as gas prices sit at unbelieve highs. The national average saw a slight increase from $4.252 to $4.318 since Wednesday. Looking at the daily increase may not seem as crucial but analyzing the weekly increase may be more concerning for drivers.

Last week, the national average sat at $3.728, meaning the national average saw an increase of 59 cents in just seven days.

Arkansas is currently the 5th least expensive state to buy gas with Kansas taking the number one spot at of average of $3.82 per gallon and Minnesota taking the number 10 spot at an average of $3.95 per gallon.

Nick Chabarria with AAA noted that the continuously rising gas prices are nearing records set nearly 15 years ago.

“Gas prices are climbing at a weekly pace we’ve never seen before, nearing records set in 2008 across the state,” Chabarria said. “Prices are anticipated to keep rising due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact it’s causing on crude oil prices.”

